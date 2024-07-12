This NL East team is holding up the trade market for Angels reliever Carlos Estevez
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels, much to the chagrin of the fans throughout Anaheim, will undoubtedly be sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. The Angels are hanging out in the AL West cellar with the Oakland A's and have no hope of making a late-season run into the postseason.
The Angels' front office is reportedly unwilling to move any of their controllable assets like Taylor Ward, Tyler Anderson, or Luis Renigfo. Angels fans will have to wait and see if GM Perry Minasian and Co. hold the line as the July 30 deadline gets closer.
But most reports suggest that LA is willing to trade any of their players who'll enter free agency next winter, including closer Carlos Estevéz. So why is the Angels' top reliever still on the team? It just so happens that another likely seller has a similar player who's also drawing trade interest, and the Angels may be staring down a "who blinks first" type of scenario.
Are the Marlins and Tanner Scott holding up the trade market for LA Angels reliever Carlos Estevez?
The Miami Marlins are just as bad as the Angels this season. In fact, you could make the argument that Miami is even worse. The Marlins have a worse record and a lower teamOPS than the Halos. The Angels, however, do have a higher team ERA than the Fish. Regardless, both teams are expected be trading away a number of players at the deadline.
One player on the Marlins' roster who's sure to draw a lot of attention is Tanner Scott. The reliever, much like Estevéz, is a rental. Scott will be a free agent after this season, and Miami will be looking to get as much as they can for their All-Star closer.
Carlos Estevéz
Tanner Scott
2.79 ERA
1.38 ERA
3.00 FIP
3.40 FIP
26.2% K-rate
27.4% K-rate
16 saves
13 saves
0.7 fWAR
0.6 fWAR
A side-by-side comparison of Estevéz's and Scott's stats shows just how similar these two relievers are. While Scott's ERA is lower than Estevéz's, the Marlins' reliever also has a much higher walk rate (14.6%).
At this time of year, no team wants to feel as though they overpaid or got fleeced by another club. So while both the Angels and the Marlins will be sellers, and both Estevéz and Scott are sure to be on the move, both organizations are likely waiting to see the return the other receives before making a move.
This quasi game of chicken will come to an end one way or another with the MLB trade deadline a little over two weeks away.