Shohei Ohtani dominates on the mound and at the plate in WBC debut
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani might be the player under the most pressure in the World Baseball Classic. He's returned home to Japan solidified as the best baseball player on the planet, expected to put on a show daily to lead his country to victory.
While Japan doesn't have the top odds at winning the whole thing, Ohtani surely will try to help lead them there. He already hit one of the coolest home runs you'll ever see in an exhibition game earlier this week, and now, in his WBC debut, put on a show.
Ohtani was the starting pitcher for Japan's opener against China. It's safe to say things went well.
Shohei Ohtani dominates in Team Japan's victory over Team China
Ohtani went four innings on the mound, and allowed just a single. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. He threw just 49 pitches and made it look incredibly easy.
Ohtani at the plate was just as good. He recorded two hits in four at-bats including this two-run double. Shohei would add two walks as well, reaching base four times in his six plate appearances.
Ohtani dominated all facets of the game and was the key to Japan's 8-1 victory over China. Shohei has returned back home to Japan where he hadn't played for seven years and has done nothing but put on an absolute show for the Japanese faithful.
Ohtani is doing this despite all of the pressure being mounted on his shoulders. The fans are coming to see their hero and he just won't disappoint. It's truly awesome to see.