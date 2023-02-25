Angels announce who will start their first 4 Spring Training games
Spring Training is finally here. Today, the Los Angeles Angels play a baseball game. They're in Peoria, Arizona facing the Seattle Mariners. Tucker Davidson will be on the mound as announced earlier this week, but we also know who will be starting the first four games for the Angels.
Angels announce their probable pitchers for their first 4 Spring Training games
Tucker Davidson will start Spring Training with a fresh slate. After being acquired in the Raisel Iglesias trade, things couldn't have gone much worse for the southpaw. He had an ERA approaching 7.00, and walked nearly as many batters as he struck out in eight starts. Davidson will be fighting for a roster spot either in the rotation or the bullpen. If he doesn't get it, he will be DFA'd.
Davidson might not be who we wanted to see for the first game, but it's an important start for him and his MLB future nonetheless.
Spring Training isn't about wins and losses, it's about evaluating each player who's fortunate enough to be with the club. Some players can open eyes and force their way onto the roster or at least the conversation. With a good Spring, it wouldn't be surprising to see a guy like Davidson on the team.
After Davidson's start, we'll start to see some of the guys we know will be on the roster. Reid Detmers opens the home slate with a start against the White Sox tomorrow, Patrick Sandoval faces the Giants on Monday, and then Shohei Ohtani will face Oakland on the road on Tuesday before departing for the WBC.
Tyler Anderson could be starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, but that hasn't been officially announced. Soon we should see Jose Suarez start a game, and we could see Griffin Canning and Chase Silseth do so in the not-too-distant future as well.
Spring Training as a whole will feel different with the WBC guys coming and going. It'll be fun to watch some fresh faces play, but we'll also miss players like Trout and Ohtani who will crush it on the big stage.