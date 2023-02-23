Angels plans for Shohei Ohtani's Spring Training should frustrate fans
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani embarks on what could be his final Spring Training as a member of the only MLB organization he's ever played for. Unfortunately for Angels fans, the time we'll get to watch him play this spring in an Angels uniform is limited, as he along with several of his Angels teammates heads to the WBC shortly.
Angels fans will still be able to watch Ohtani play (perhaps against Mike Trout at some point) in the World Baseball Classic, but it's not quite the same.
For the beginning of Spring Training Ohtani is with the Angels. He's had a press conference already, and the Halos have revealed their plans for him in the short time he's here.
Angels reveal frustrating plans for Shohei Ohtani's Spring Training
Shohei Ohtani is starting the Angels game against the Oakland Athletics in Mesa, Arizona on Tuesday, February 28th. It's unclear how deep he will go, but since he's going to the WBC it wouldn't be too shocking to see him throw a bit more than those who aren't.
Ohtani was originally scheduled to start March 1st against the Brewers in Tempe, the Angels' Spring Training stadium, but is pitching one day before, which should frustrate Angels fans.
The reason for this is the game Ohtani is now pitching in is not televised by the Angels. The following game would've been. In what could be Ohtani's only Spring start in an Angels uniform this season, the game is not even televised by the Angels. It's possible Oakland is broadcasting it on TV, but in order to watch that you'd either have to have MLB.tv or live in Oakland.
The game is available on the radio, just like every other Spring Training game, but that's not quite the same experience as watching it on television.
Angels fans do have the ability to watch him hit in one of the games he's serving as the DH before he leaves, but they will not be able to see him pitch. Opening Day can't come soon enough.