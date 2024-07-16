LA Angels News: Team settles stadium dispute with Anaheim, Miguel Sanó ditched again
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels' fanbase may have been too distracted by the horrific on-field product this season to pay attention to the behind-the-scenes negotiations regarding the team's long-term future in Anaheim.
A few years back, an unethical deal that would have granted the Angels a 150-acre site for a new stadium was exposed. The deal ultimately collapsed, and then-mayor Harry Sidhu plead guilty to a handful of charges, including obstruction of justice.
The Anaheim City Council then scrapped the sale of the property, which triggered Angels' owner Arte Moreno to seek $5 million in a claim. The Angels and city officials finally settled the matter this week.
LA Angels News: Team settles stadium dispute with Anaheim
According to the Los Angeles Times (subscription required), the Angels received a $2.75 million settlement from the city of Anaheim. Under the original sales agreement on the failed stadium proposal, the city of Anaheim agreed to reimburse the team in the event that the deal didn't go through — which it didn't.
The city, however, will not have to pony up right away. Instead, Anaheim will forgo the collection of gate tax and other revenue streams until the sum of $2.75 million is met. This will likely take a few years to complete.
LA Angels News: Miguel Sanó officially released
The Angels officially released Miguel Sanó after designating the former All-Star for assignment last week. Sanó was DFA'd in order to make room for the return of Anthony Rendon. Sanó was hitting just .205/.295/.310 with two home runs in just 83 at-bats this season.
The former Minnesota Twins slugger was attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball after a taking a year off in 2023. Sanó performed well enough during spring training to earn a spot on the Angels Opening Day roster, but a knee injury (compounded by a heating pad mishap) derailed any hope of success for the 31-year-old this season. Sanó is now a free agent as the Angels expressed no interest in bringing him back after he cleared waivers.