Miguel Sanó's injury setback might actually force Angels fans into a spiral
By Drew Koch
Being an Angels fan is a lot like watching a sitcom play out in real life. Oftentimes it feels like a comedy of errors, punctuated with a cast of characters who fall somewhere between buffoonery and embarrassment.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sanó may fall into both categories after manager Ron Washington gave an update on his injured slugger. While it may not be as bad as The Office's Michael Scott burning his foot on a George Foreman Grill while hoping to wake up to smell of freshly-cooked bacon, it's pretty close.
Sanó reportedly left a heating pad on too long and, as a result, suffered burns to his knee. You can't make this stuff up, folks. This year's team is more likely to win an Academy Award for best comedy than it is to win the AL West.
While Sanó's injury isn't serious, Washington did say that it's a setback for the Angels' slugger. Sanó had been out of action since April 28 with inflammation in his left knee and was on a rehab assignment with the ACL Angels in Arizona.
Sanó was signed to a minor-league contract this spring and invited to join the Angels in Tempe. The former All-Star put up solid numbers in Cactus League play and earned a spot on the Angels 2024 Opening Day roster. Prior to breaking camp with the Halos, Sanó hadn't been on a major league roster since 2022.
In 21 games with LA this season, Sanó is hitting .262/.352/.361 with 27 strikeouts. Sano's 38% strikeout rate is definitely concerning, but when he makes contact, he's absolutely destroying the baseball. Sano's hard hit rate, according to Baseball Savant, is 62.9%.
Sanó was expected to be back with the Angels soon, but this latest (embarrassing) setback will keep the 31-year-old on the injured list for a little while longer.