Bleacher Report has spot-on ranking for Angels in 'most depressed fanbase' article
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels fanbase has endured a tremendous amount of hardship over the past few seasons. When two of the greatest players of a generation are part of your organization, it's only natural to assume that a World Series title could be in the cards — or at the very least a few deep-postseason runs.
But alas, Angels fans have been met with constant losing, poor pitching performances, and illogical roster decisions. It was so painfully difficult for the Angels that even the duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could not drag this franchise out of the muck.
Bleacher Report recently published an article titled Ranking the Most Depressed MLB Fanbases So Far in 2024 Season. Unsurprisingly, the Angels rank near the top of the list.
While the Angels didn't take the top spot on Bleacher Report's list — that belongs to the lowly Oakland A's who are relocating to Sacramento and then Las Vegas as their next homes — the Halos did come in at No. 2. Quite frankly, that's very hard to argue.
LA comes in ahead (if you can call it that) of teams like the Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays. And while those fanbases have experienced a tough go of it this season, it pales in comparison to where Angels fans find themselves at this moment.
Trout is on the IL, Anthony Rendon is hurt (again), the Angels' biggest free agent acquisition (Robert Stephenson) will miss the entire 2024 season, the bullpen is in shambles, the farm system is a mess, the starting rotation is below-average, the newly appointed manager is already throwing his players under the bus, a former player is under investigation for gambling allegations, and the club is in last place in the AL West.
Given all that information, it's hard to argue that the melancholy attitude of the Angels' fanbase isn't justified. If it weren't for the fact that the A's are moving to a new city, the Angels would undoubtedly be sitting at No. 1.