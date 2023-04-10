Three takeaways from a wild weekend against the Blue Jays
2) The LA Angels supporting cast needs to be consistent at the plate
We know what Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani can do at the plate. They were responsible for all three hits on Friday, and have both swung the bat extremely well to start the year. They'll get theirs offensively, and they'll win games individually for the Angels. The Angels lost on Friday night partially because of the bullpen, but also because they didn't hit enough.
In the other two games of this series, the offense scored nine runs and 11 runs respectively. That'll work! Trout homered in one of those games and as did Ohtani. The Angels also got a ton of contributions from the rest of the lineup.
Hunter Renfroe was struggling mightily to begin the season but had five hits in his last nine at-bats to round the Toronto series. This includes two home runs and the clutch game-tying two-run double yesterday.
Anthony Rendon has three hits in seven at-bats since returning from his suspension. Gio Urshela has five hits in his last nine at-bats. Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo hit their first home runs of the season. Logan O'Hoppe homered again. One through nine, the Angels lineup produced in each of the last two games, and they had 20 runs to show for it.
Having Trout and Ohtani is an unbelievable luxury, but it means nothing if the supporting cast doesn't do anything. The Angels were 25th in runs scored last season, and sit fourth currently. This is with Jared Walsh on the IL, Anthony Rendon missing four games, and players like Renfroe and Drury not hitting their strides yet.