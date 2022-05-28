LA Angels: Noah Syndergaard goes after haters after dropping hammer on Rangers
Ever since the LA Angels signed Noah Syndergaard, he and the New York media have been going back and forth with each other. First, it was famed NY radio host Mike Francesa calling Thor out. Then, it was Syndergaard flaming him after his foolish criticisms of Syndergaard.
More recently, Mets media thought that Thor was taking a shot at the Mets' combined no-hitter after he congratulated his Angels' teammate Reid Detmers when he threw his. While Syndergaard denies these claims, New York was offended.
SNY, in particular, sent a social media attack Syndergaard's way after his tough outing two starts ago. He didn't last an inning, and the New York outlet loved it:
They spoke a bit too soon, however, as Syndergaard was going to have another crack at the Rangers this week. He did, and he went right back to the Syndergaard that Mets fans know, and the one Angels fans love. Syndergaard threw eight innings of one-run ball and allowed just four hits all game. He struck out five.
Noah Syndergaard danced all over SNY after he got the Win for the LA Angels on Tuesday.
LA Angels' SP Noah Syndergaard was rightfully feeling himself after he picked up his fourth Win of the year against the division rival, taking to Twitter to hit SNY back after they foolishly have been taking shots at him:
And Syndergaard's correct. If one wants to post Syndergaard's line from last week, they better come with the same energy every week and post his line from this week. Unfortunately, however, SNY couldn't handle the heat and decided to just try to forget about Syndergaard's dominant outing and season.
Thor is now 4-2 on the year with a 3.08 ERA and 124 ERA+. He has an awesome 1.079 WHIP to go along with just a 1.9 BB/9 rate and 0.7 HR/9 rate.
He's on pace for 14.4 Wins this season, and that's with him being just nine starts removed from Tommy John surgery, and really only seven because his "starts" at the end of last season with NY were just one-inning tune-ups. Imagine once he gets his velocity back. He's already shoving at a high level, and his arm's not even 100% there yet.