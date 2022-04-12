LA Angels' Noah Syndergaard refutes false rumor that he roasted Mookie Betts, Dodgers
There was a wild quote from new LA Angels Starting Pitcher Noah Syndergaard that was making the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday, but Thor put the false quote to rest the next day. The quote read quite the shots at the crosstown Los Angeles Dodgers and Dodger outfielder Mookie Betts in particular:
Anyone who's even remotely savvy with Twitter could identify that this quote was fake, as the account name is very suspicious and the account's profile clarifies that it's a "Parody account." Not everybody got the memo, however, so Syndergaard put these claims to rest:
It was good of Thor to set the record straight, here. After all, Betts may have had a down year last year, but he can still play at a high level. Although it was also good of Thor to clarify that the fake quote DID, however, match his feelings on Shohei Ohtani being the "modern day Babe Ruth." Everyone agrees with that.
Noah Syndergaard makes the LA Angels better.
The LA Angels lost Alex Cobb in the offseason, but the blow wasn't anywhere near as bad as it could have been because of their Noah Syndergaard signing. Having he and the modern day Babe Ruth in the top three of the Halos' rotation is incredible.
Syndergaard is a career 3.32 ERA pitcher with a 2.93 FIP and 119 ERA+. Ohtani is coming off of a season where he started the All-Star Game as both the designated hitter AND starting pitcher. The unanimous AL MVP, Ohtani recorded a 3.18 ERA, a 1.090 WHIP, and a 141 ERA+.
The rotation will likely be a bit improved this year with the two of them healthy and in their primes, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez returning, and the arrival of Reid Detmers on the big league scene.