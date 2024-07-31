LA Angels' Nolan Schanuel is making his case for AL Rookie of the Year
By PJ Potter
Less than one year following his expedited call-up to the majors, Nolan Schanuel is starting to piece it together consistently at the plate.
The LA Angels' first baseman is having the best month of his short career, batting .320 with 18 walks and eight extra-base hits across 24 games entering July 31.
Schanuel, 22, showed some signs of a surge in late June. Following an 0-for-14 rut from June 19-24, the former first-round draft pick ended the month on a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-26 (.385) alongside four runs scored.
LA Angels' Nolan Schanuel becoming multi-hit machine
Schanuel's valiant stretch to close out June has bled into July. Over his last 30 games, Schanuel has registered 12 multi-games.
He recorded just 15 multi-plus hit performances in his first 69 games of the season.
So, why is this? As a very young top prospect, it's easy to say that he may have been rushed to the big leagues (which the Halos tend to do), but Schanuel has displayed a maturity at the dish that can almost promise long-term success.
The short answer? Schanuel is starting to walk more often.
Trailing only Aaron Judge and Isaac Paredes in the last 30 days, Schanuel is third in the American League with 18 walks. He is also fourth in on-base percentage (.464) over this span, following Bobby Witt Jr., Judge and Brent Rooker.
According to Baseball Savant, Schanuel is also a disciplined hitter. He's in the 95th percentile for whiff percentage and in the 91st percentile for chase rate. Basically, he isn't swinging on pitches outside of the strike zone, and when he actually swings he is hardly missing.
For a 22-year-old who only played in 22 minor league games before having to figure it all out with the Angels, these are eye-popping metrics.
A Look at Last Week for Angels' Nolan Schanuel
Schanuel was impressive in the recent four-game series against Oakland.
Although the Angels only took one win against the A's, Schanuel turned in a four-hit series with five runs scored, two home runs and seven walks.
He also joined an Angels great after reaching base five times in the 8-6 victory on July 28 to avoid the sweep.
Schanuel then started series against the Rockies with a bang. He went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, picking up his 12th double of the season.
Can LA Angels' Nolan Schanuel win American League Rookie of the Year?
Thanks to this hot streak at the plate, Schanuel is starting to make a case for himself for the Rookie of the Year award.
Let's have a look at his numbers and where he ranks among AL rookies this season.
Stat
Schanuel Total
Rank
Runs
42
T-5th
Hits
88
2nd
Home runs
11
T-3rd
RBI
38
5th
Walks
45
1st
Doubles
12
8th
OBP
.347
4th (minimum 20 G)
Games
99
3rd
Schanuel's overall batting average has leapt to .254 with a 103 OPS+ as well.
If he can continue at a similar pace to his last 30 days, there's no telling just how good Schanuel can be for the Halos. That's one bright spot for an organization that seems like it's in big, big trouble.