3 offseason Angels moves the rest of the AL West should be jealous of
We've looked at moves Los Angeles Angels fans are probably at least a little bit jealous of, but what about the rest of the AL West?
There's a lot for the Angels division counterparts to be jealous of. The Halos might not have added a star like Jacob deGrom, but they added a plethora of quality MLB players who would've helped their division rivals.
These three specific deals should have fans of the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners jealous.
1) LA Angels should make Seattle Mariners fans jealous of the Hunter Renfroe trade
The Mariners might've added Teoscar Hernandez to play right field, but left field is still a black hole. I get the hype that surrounded Jarred Kelenic when he was acquired by the Mariners in the Edwin Diaz trade. He was a first-round pick and a top prospect. Sometimes those don't pan out, just ask Angels fans about Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak or Brandon Marsh, I can go on but won't.
Kelenic slashed .141/.221/.313 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 54 games last season. Somehow, he was even worse than he was when he struggled in his rookie season.
You'd think adding a more established bat in that position like the Angels did instead of hoping that Kelenic turns into something would be the route Seattle took but thankfully for Angels fans, they did not.
It's very possible Kelenic proves me wrong (just like Adell), but I'm going to have to see it to believe it. For now, Mariners fans should be jealous of the Angels getting a 25+ home run bat for practically nothing.