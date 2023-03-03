Today's lineup could be the Angels Opening Day lineup with one big change
The Los Angeles Angels are set to face the Dodgers this afternoon at 12:10 and the Halos have a very exciting lineup in store for us.
Tyler Anderson is set to make his Angels debut ironically against the club they stole him from. It'll be exciting knowing Anderson is on our side when we face the other LA team.
The Angels lineup we will see this afternoon could be exactly how they line up on Opening Day with one change.
The Los Angeles Angels revealed what could be their Opening Day lineup with one big change in Tyler Anderson's debut
Eight of the nine hitters we see today, could be in the Opening Day lineup. Obviously, barring something catastrophic happening, Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound and hitting in the spot Luis Rengifo is hitting today. Other than that, the lineup could be the same.
Ward, Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon is how the Angels have ordered the top four of their lineup when they've played this spring and it's exactly how it should be ordered. Renfroe, Walsh, and Drury all figure to be in the lineup against the A's on Opening Day, and I can see them hitting fifth, sixth, and seventh.
The big change the Angels have today that's different from my prediction is Gio Urshela at shortstop. I had David Fletcher there because his glove is reliable, but Urshela's bat is much better than Fletcher's. Despite his inexperience at the position with only 18 complete games played at short in his MLB career, I can see Gio getting the nod.
Urshela has played a bit of short this spring and I look forward to seeing him play short when he's with the Angels. Urshela will be headed to the World Baseball Classic for Columbia so we won't see him much, but it'll be interesting to see how he fares there today.
Logan O'Hoppe is in the midst of a competition for an Opening Day spot as well, but he's looked good this spring and hit a mammoth oppositie field home run earlier this week.
This Angels lineup has potential to do serious damage offensively. Hopefully we see a little preview of that today.