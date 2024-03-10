LA Angels Opening Day roster projection 2.0: Angels stand pat ahead of 2024 season
Here is our latest pass at projecting the Angels' Opening Day roster with some pretty significant tweaks.
By Eric Cole
The start of the regular season is around three weeks away and the Los Angeles Angels have some work to do to get their roster set heading into the season. Some of the indecision is being dictated by injuries, as both Michael Stefanic and Anthony Rendon (of course Rendon is) are dinged up at the moment, but there are some fundamental decisions outside of those guys that have to be made.
Will the Angels make a late splash for a starting pitcher? How many outfielders will the Angels carry and which ones will they be? All of these questions have yet to be determined, but that hasn't stopped anyone from trying to project the Angels' Opening Day roster before and it isn't going to stop us now.
Here is our latest projection of the Angels' 2024 Opening Day roster.
LA Angels 2024 Opening Day roster projection 2.0:
Angels Opening Day Projected Starting Rotation
- Patrick Sandoval
- Tyler Anderson
- Reid Detmers
- Griffin Canning
- Chase Silseth
Our first pass at projecting the Angels' rotation had LA snagging Michael Lorenzen off the free agent market. However, with a number of quality arms available late in free agency this year and LA not biting AT ALL despite the obvious need, the safer bet now seems to be that the Angels will stick with their internal candidates.
That means Griffin Canning, who has looked pretty good this spring, moves back into our rotation and out of the bullpen. As one can plainly see, this is a very mediocre group unless guys like Detmers and Silseth can take some big steps forward in 2024. Now that we have drawn the line in the sand that the Angels won't add a free agent pitcher, you can fully expect them to do just that out of spite. You are welcome.