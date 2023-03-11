Angels roster projections 3.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Another week of Spring Training is down, and that means another version of the Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster projections is coming.
A lot has happened since our last roster projections were released. Some players have excelled this spring and have done their best to force the hand of Phil Nevin and Perry Minasian.
Once again, injuries are impossible to predict, but the Angels have done a nice job so far staying healthy. The actual roster likely won't look like this one, but let's give it our best shot.
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Two-way players (1)
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is no longer with the club as he's made quite the first impression at the WBC. He's hit a crazy home run and has dominated on the mound as well. Quite the player he is.
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Starting pitchers (5+Ohtani)
Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, Tucker Davidson
No changes from last time. The top five have been a lock since we got to Spring Training, so expect that to be how the beginning of the rotation looks.
The spot that was always up for grabs was the sixth spot, but Tucker Davidson has done the best he could to nail that down.
The southpaw has allowed two runs in seven innings with 10 strikeouts to just one walk. He's shown off a new-look slider and has had tremendous success with it.
Davidson does not have a good MLB track record and that's definitely worrisome, but the fact that he's looked as good as he has and does not have options left gives him the leg up. Other starters like Chase Silseth and Griffin Canning figure to see time at some point.