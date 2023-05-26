3 Angels who’ve exceeded expectations after 50 games, 3 who’ve fallen short
LA Angels outfielder Taylor Ward has fallen short of expectations
I'm not sure I can think of another player in all of baseball who has declined as much as Taylor Ward has. The worst part is, this really came out of nowhere.
Ward had an excellent season in 2022. He had an .833 OPS, and was an elite player for half of the season. Some fans thought this was a fluke, but then Ward showed up to Spring Training and continued to hit. He then carried that hot streak into the regular season.
Ward began the season with ten hits in his first 23 at-bats with two home runs, six RBI, and a double. Unfortunately, those five games are a distant memory right now.
Ward has slashed .195/.278/.260 with two home runs and 11 RBI in his 43 games and 176 plate appearances since the quick start. His patience at the plate has completely vanished, and it just feels like Ward is lost right now.
Ward has lost his everyday spot to Mickey Moniak and will likely only see playing time against left-handers. Most Angels fans have completely lost patience with Ward, and I can't blame them. He's been the most disappointing Angel by far this season.