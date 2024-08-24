LA Angels should target Yankees pitcher in trade talks this offseason
By PJ Potter
It's already time for the Angels to look to the offseason. Entering August 22, Los Angeles has the same record as the A's (yes, the A's!) at 54-73. It's time to move on from the 2024 campaign and see how the Angels can rebuild for 2025.
This team needs pitching, and they need it bad. The Halos have a 4.55 team ERA, which is the fourth-worst mark in baseball and second-worst in the American League (only better than the White Sox).
Among the five pitchers in the Angels' rotation with at least 12 starts this year, Tyler Anderson is the only serious option to return as a main fixture for 2025.
What does the future look like for Los Angeles' pitching staff? Who should they target outside of the organization when the offseason arrives?
Look no further than New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes. A 29-year-old starter, Cortes is a 2022 All-Star who could be had in a trade this offseason as the Yankees look to clear some payroll to make room for Juan Soto. The Yankees reportedly looked to shop Cortes ahead of the 2024 trade deadline.
Cortes, who has 26 starts through Aug. 22, is getting paid $3.95 million this season. In his seven-year big-league career, this is the most he's ever made. Heading into his final year of arbitration eligibility, he'll remain a cost-controlled asset for at least one more year. In summation, he's inexpensive left-handed, and capable of winning games.
This seems like an easy consideration for the Angels to try and add another arm to a rotation that has struggled for years. Cortes has 137 strikeouts this season across 148 1/3 innings with a 4.00 ERA (3.82 FIP) and 1.153 WHIP.
Cortes has thrown six or more innings in 12 starts this year. He has also seen a successful August. In his last two starts, he combined for 14 scoreless innings with no walks, doing so against the White Sox and Guardians.
To sweeten this potential deal, perhaps the Angels should re-sign Johnny Cueto, who is a free agent after this season. Why sign Cueto, who will be 39 years old next season and just had his first MLB start of the year on August 21?
For starters, he won't be expensive. And think about the vibes of having Cueto and Cortes toss on back-to-back days.
Pretty fun, right?
Cortes won't be the Angels' savior, but he is a legitimate option to build around Anderson and help fill the rotation with reliable veteran options. The Angels need a lot to get better overall, but this could be a viable first step.