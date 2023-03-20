When will Angels prospect Edgar Quero make his MLB debut?
The top prospect in the Los Angeles Angels system is Logan O'Hoppe. He's considered the catcher of the future, and for good reason. It's very possible he makes the Opening Day roster, and if he performs, it'll be hard not to get very excited about him and his future.
The third-ranked prospect in the Angels system, after O'Hoppe and Zach Neto, on virtually every list is Edgar Quero, another catcher.
Quero is only 19 years old but is coming off of an outstanding season that saw him take home league MVP honors for Inland Empire (A).
At just 19 years old, Edgar Quero has a long way to go. He spent the entire 2022 season in Single-A, so with the year he had I'd expect him to start at the very least in A+ Tri-City or even in AA Rocket City. Even if he starts in Tri-City, I'd be surprised if he doesn't see at least a little bit of time in Rocket City.
The switch-hitting catcher has an MLB ETA of 2025, which makes sense to me. By then he'd be just 21 years old (insane!) and should have seen time in AA and AAA.
What separates Quero from a lot of prospects in the Angels system is his eye. Quero drew 73 walks (to just 91 strikeouts) in 111 games. We saw the patience this spring as despite going hitless in seven plate appearances with the big league team, he drew three walks.
Quero is also a great athlete and stole 12 bases last season. For a catcher, that can be valuable. The sky really feels like the limit for him.
When looking at when Quero will make it, a lot depends on not only his development but also on the development of O'Hoppe. If O'Hoppe is the player we all want and expect him to be, it might be a while. If O'Hoppe underwhelms, he could be the latest Angel to be rushed up to the bigs.
I think 2025 is a pretty safe bet. Factors that'd make it later include O'Hoppe being what we expect him to be, and slow development. Factors that might speed up the process include O'Hoppe not being what we expect and fast development. 2025 is in the middle of late-2024 or early-2026, so let's go with that.