Latest Mike Trout injury update gives Angels fans hope for 2025 season
By Eric Cole
Considering everything that has happened before and during the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Angels have actually played better than expected. They are 31-30 over their last 61 games thanks to Zach Neto breaking out in a big way and key contributions from guys like Nolan Schanuel, Tyler Anderson, Kevin Pillar, and Ben Joyce. Not a terrible outcome being without Mike Trout since the end of April.
Given that Trout suffered two meniscus tears to the same knee this year, Angels fans have been understandably concerned about his long-term prognosis. Trout's battles with injuries in recent years have been well-documented, and with yet another lost season it has been fair to wonder what he will even look like when he does return.
Fortunately, good news was revealed after Trout's second surgery as the team announced that the procedure was successful and that Trout should be fully recovered before the start of the 2025 season.
Mike Trout's knee surgery declared a success and he should be ready by Opening Day 2025
The good news here is that of all the potential knee surgeries, repairing a torn meniscus is among the better ones to have if you are a professional athlete. Compared to knee ligament tears, the recovery time is markedly shorter for meniscus tears and Trout now has at least six months to heal up. There is certainly a risk of setbacks, scar tissue-related issues, and diminished mobility, but this news is about as good as could be expected.
Assuming Trout is healthy, the Angels' projections for 2025 are all of a sudden looking almost rosy. The Angels may need to entertain ways to keep Trout healthy and off his feet as much, but no one denies he's one of the best hitters in baseball when he is in the Angels lineup. Combining his return with continued steps forward from guys like Neto and Schanuel as well as the possibleimpending arrival of Christian Moore, the Angels offense appears to have a bright future.
As for the pitching staff, one can only hope that the Angels actually invest in arms this offseason and that Caden Dana is as good as he has looked in the minor leagues. If that happens, LA could really turn some heads in 2025.