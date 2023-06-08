Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago Cubs, June 8
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look for a sweep over the Chicago Cubs with Reid Detmers taking the ball. Detmers looked good in the beginning of his last start against the Astros but fell apart in the middle innings which has been the case for this southpaw all season long. The Halos have just one win in his last six starts and will look for a better result tonight.
The Cubs will counter with fellow left-hander Drew Smyly. The 33-year-old has pitched well for the Cubs this season, posting a 3.56 ERA in 12 starts. Something to keep an eye on with Smyly is his wild reverse splits, as lefties have a .908 OPS against him compared to righties who have a .598 OPS against Smyly.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 1B
5. Gio Urshela - 3B
6. Jo Adell - RF
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Chicago Cubs starting lineup
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Gio Urshela did not start last night's game but started on Tuesday and went hitless in three at-bats while striking out twice. Urshela has been rock solid all season long, especially against left-handers. Tonight is a good night for him to get a couple of hits, especially in a prime RBI spot.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
It has to be Jo Adell, right? Adell is making his first start of the season for the Angels after swinging a good bat in AAA. The thing with Adell has always been his ability to simply make contact. The tools are there. Can he hit the ball enough to make the impact we all know he's capable of making offensively?