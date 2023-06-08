Projecting the Angels lineup vs. Cubs with Jo Adell in it
He's back! With Hunter Renfroe going onto the Paternity List, the Los Angeles Angels have promoted Jo Adell from AAA Salt Lake.
Adell makes his highly anticipated return to the majors after swinging a really good bat for the Bees this season, and he should have a shot at playing a game or two to make a good impression.
When a player goes on the Paternity List, he can miss anywhere between one to three games. This means Renfroe can return to the Angels after Friday's game at the latest.
Predicting the LA Angels lineup with Jo Adell in it
While Adell wasn't in the starting lineup in last night's victory over the Cubs, the former first-round pick will be in tonight's lineup according to Phil Nevin. Here's what I think the starting nine could look like.
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Gio Urshela - 1B
7. Jo Adell - LF
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Right off the bat, a couple things in this lineup can change. If Taylor Ward is not feeling well again, he won't play. The reason I have him in the lineup is because he was available off the bench yesterday even with him not starting.
The other change I can see happening is Mike Trout not starting. Phil Nevin said all three of his outfielders would receive off-days this week. Ward has sat, as has Renfroe. Trout has not. I don't think it'll happen tonight, but you never know.
The Angels are facing left-hander Drew Smyly, so the lineup is extremely right-handed heavy with exception, of course, to Shohei Ohtani.
Chad Wallach should get the start against the lefty, and the same can be said about Gio Urshela who's torn up lefties this season.
As much as we'd all like to see Moniak play after his big game last night, I'd be pretty surprised if he started against the lefty. I'd expect to see Luis Rengifo who is also coming off of a big game in there over Moniak.
The Angels should have enough offense in here to complete the sweep over a struggling Cubs team. Let's see what Jo Adell can do!