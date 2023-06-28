Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, June 28
The Los Angeles Angels have earned at least a split of this four-game series against the White Sox as they've taken each of the first two games. Shohei Ohtani pitched a gem and hit two more home runs last night. He now has 28 home runs which lead all of baseball as he continues on an MVP path. The Angels look to get back to eight games over .500 with a victory tonight.
Probable starting pitchers
Jaime Barria gets the start tonight for the Angels as he slots back into the rotation. Barria was used out of the bullpen his last time out because the Angels had two off-days last week, and he was dominant like usual. Barria delivered three scoreless innings in relief in a victory in Kansas City on June 18. Barria started against the White Sox in Chicago earlier this season and allowed one run in five innings in a 12-5 Angels victory.
The White Sox will counter with fellow right-hander Lucas Giolito. The impending free agent has had a nice bounceback season, posting a 3.41 ERA in 16 starts. Giolito faced the Angels this season as well and allowed three runs in five innings as the winning pitcher.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. David Fletcher - SS
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
1. Andrew Benintendi - LF
2. Tim Anderson - SS
3. Luis Robert Jr. - CF
4. Eloy Jimenez - DH
5. Andrew Vaughn - 1B
6. Gavin Sheets - RF
7. Jake Burger - 3B
8. Zach Remillard - 2B
9. Yasmani Grandal - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Hunter Renfroe's struggles continue as he went hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. If he wants to continue to play everyday he's going to have to get going eventually. He's a guy who gets hot at any moment, but it hasn't happened really since April. Now is the time.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Taylor Ward has three hits in nine at-bats against today's starter Lucas Giolito with two of the three hits leaving the ballpark. Both of those home runs led off games, which could be a sign for tonight. Ward had a good day yesterday, drawing three walks. Hopefully he can continue to get on base tonight.