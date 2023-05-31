Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, May 31
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will once again try for a series victory against the White Sox today with Jaime Barria taking the mound. Barria made his first start of the season last homestand against the Red Sox and couldn't have been better, allowing just two hits in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He also pitched in relief getting an extra innings assignment against the Marlins and was betrayed by his defense as he allowed four unearned runs. He looks for another good start this afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox will counter with veteran Lance Lynn. The right-hander has had an abysmal start to his season, posting a 5.83 ERA in his first 11 starts. He has been better of late though, pitching to a 1.89 ERA in his last three starts. The caveat, of course, is those starts came against weak AL Central opponents. Lynn has a 3.30 ERA in 10 starts against the Angels in his career.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Jared Walsh - 1B
8. Zach Neto - SS
9. Livan Soto - 2B
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
1. Tim Anderson - SS
2. Andrew Benintendi - LF
3. Luis Robert Jr. - CF
4. Eloy Jimenez - DH
5. Yoan Moncada - 3B
6. Andrew Vaughn - 1B
7. Yasmani Grandal - C
8. Gavin Sheets - RF
9. Romy Gonzalez - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
While he's been outstanding defensively, Zach Neto has just one hit in his last 14 at-bats. That one hit was a double off the bench, but other than that, things have been quiet lately for the Angels rookie shortstop. Hopefully he can get that bat going again this afternoon.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Shohei Ohtani isn't necessarily an X-Factor, but he does have monster numbers against Lance Lynn. Ohtani has eight hits in 18 at-bats including a home run against Lynn in his career. He homered last night, and his ten home runs and 26 RBI against the White Sox are the most he's had against any non-AL West opponent. Ohtani has had tremendous success against Lynn and the White Sox. Expect a big day from him.