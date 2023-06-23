Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Colorado Rockies, June 23
The Los Angeles Angels look to bounce back from what ended up being a horrific series against the Dodgers with a win tonight against the Rockies. After getting swept by the Dodgers the Angels are now 41-35 on the season. Colorado enters the night with an eight-game losing streak after getting swept in Cincinnati and has the worst record in the National League at 29-48.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels send Patrick Sandoval to the mound to open this series following one of his better starts of the season. Sure, it was against the Royals and he walked four batters, but seven scoreless is seven scoreless. It was a much-needed bounceback for the southpaw and he'll look to improve on his 4.08 ERA with another good outing tonight.
Sandoval will be opposed by fellow left-hander Kyle Freeland. The 30-year-old is probably the ace of this pitiful Rockies staff. He enters the night with a 4.48 ERA in 15 starts but his ERA at home is shockingly good, as it sits at 3.19 in his eight starts there.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Kevin Padlo - 1B
7. Luis Rengifo - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Colorado Rockies starting lineup
1. Jurickson Profar - LF
2. Ezequiel Tovar - SS
3. Ryan McMahon - 3B
4. Elias Diaz - C
5. Randal Grichuk - DH
6. Nolan Jones - RF
7. Elehuris Montero - 1B
8. Coco Montes - 2B
9. Brenton Doyle - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
I'm not singling out a player, the entire Angels lineup needs to bounce back, particularly the top of the order. Luis Rengifo had the only two hits on Wednesday night in a bullpen game. He's the only exception. Heading to Coors Field against a struggling Rockies team should be a prime opportunity for everyone to break out just a little bit.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury despite a hitless performance on Wednesday has been doing his part with all of the injuries the Angels have been dealing with. Drury is hitting .324 with an .867 OPS in the month of June, and he has hits in 14 of the 17 games he's played in. Drury has six hits in 14 at-bats against Freeland including a home run. Hopefully he'll have another big night tonight