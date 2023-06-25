Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Colorado Rockies, June 25
Encore, please? The Los Angeles Angels just played one of their best games in the history of the franchise if not the best, defeating the Colorado Rockies by a score of 25-1. Mickey Moniak and Hunter Renfroe each had five-hit games, David Fletcher hit a home run, and Eduardo Escobar had a big day in his Angels debut. The Angels look for a series win this afternoon at Coors.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson to try and deliver them another win as he faces off against one of his former teams, the Rockies. Anderson spent the first four seasons of his career as a member of the Rockies and had a 4.69 ERA in 73 appearances (71 starts). Anderson pitched decently well his last time out, allowing two runs in five innings in a win against the Royals. The Angels are 9-4 in his starts and will look to improve on that record today.
The Rockies will counter with fellow southpaw Austin Gomber. The 29-year-old was one of the main pieces in the Nolan Arenado trade that sent the legend to St. Louis, but things haven't worked out too swimmingly for Gomber. This season he has an ERA of 7.25 in his 15 starts, including an ugly ERA of 9.40 at Coors Field. Hopefully the Angels bats have another big performance in them today.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
Colorado Rockies starting lineup
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It's hard to pick anyone to bounce back after you literally set the franchise record in runs scored, but Shohei Ohtani did record just one hit in seven at-bats last night and he struck out a couple of times. Let's see him have a big day in this one. He does have a home run in three at-bats against Gomber.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
David Fletcher had a huge game in his return to the Angels last night, and will look for another big one today. Fletcher hit a two-run single to give the Angels an early lead, and he tacked on a three-run homer to extend their lead to 23-0. He recorded four hits in six at-bats and was just all over the place. Fletcher has two hits in three at-bats in his career against Gomber, maybe he can add a couple more.