Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 1
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers gets the start today for the Los Angeles Angels as they open a four-game series in Houston. Detmers did not have his best stuff his last time out against the Marlins as he allowed ten hits and two walks in five innings but was able to limit them to just three runs. He faces the Astros for the first time this season.
The Astros will counter with rookie right-hander Ronel Blanco. Blanco will be making his first Major League start, after each of his first 16 big league outings have come in relief. Blanco has made two starts in the minors this season and has pitched 10.1 scoreless innings in that role.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Jared Walsh - 1B
9. Zach Neto - SS
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Jose Altuve - 2B
2. Jeremy Pena - SS
3. Yordan Alvarez - DH
4. Alex Bregman - 3B
5. Kyle Tucker - RF
6. Jose Abreu - 1B
7. Corey Julks - LF
8. Jake Meyers - CF
9. Yainer Diaz - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
After scoring 12 runs on 13 hits yesterday it's hard to say anyone really needs to bounce back, but Zach Neto was the only starter to not record a hit. Neto went hitless in five at-bats yesterday and hitless in his 11 at-bats in Chicago. He has just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Angels need his bat to get going again.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Matt Thaiss has been swinging a good bat for a while now, and is being moved up in the order because of that. Thaiss is in a prime RBI spot hitting fifth in the order, and could have a shot against an inexperienced righty to do some damage. Can he come through?