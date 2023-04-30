Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Milwaukee Brewers, April 30
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will try and avoid the sweep today and will send Jose Suarez to the mound in their attempt to do so. Simply put, starting Suarez does not put the team in the best position to succeed, and I have no idea why he is still in the rotation. Hopefully he pitches better than he did last time out against Oakland when he allowed five home runs against one of the worst teams in the league, but hopes are low. Milwaukee hasn't impressed against southpaws, so maybe Suarez can at least keep the Angels in the game.
The Brewers will counter with right-hander Colin Rea. The 6'5 right-hander has made three starts for the Brew Crew this season and has a 5.17 ERA. He has a career 4.92 ERA in 39 MLB appearances (30 starts). Hopes are low for Suarez, but maybe the Angels can win a high-scoring game. They should be able to score runs in bunches this afternoon.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Jake Lamb - 1B
9. Luis Rengifo - LF
Anthony Rendon gets the afternoon off, and Jake Lamb replaces him in the lineup. This moves Gio Urshela back to his natural position of third base, and gives Lamb his first start in a week. The struggling Taylor Ward is also sitting with Luis Rengifo taking his place in left field. Hopefully this day off will get Ward going. The Angels need him.
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup
1. Mike Brosseau - 3B
2. Willy Adames - SS
3. William Contreras - C
4. Brian Anderson - RF
5. Rowdy Tellez - 1B
6. Luke Voit - DH
7. Owen Miller - 2B
8. Joey Wiemer - CF
9. Blake Perkins - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
After a series where Brandon Drury looked like the best player on the planet, he's come back down to earth quickly with one hit in eight at-bats this series. He went hitless in his four at-bats yesterday with two strikeouts. The Angels didn't get anything out of the lower part of the order last night, and will need to get something out of them to win today. A big game from Drury would be a great starting point for that. Drury is one of only two Angels on the roster to ever face Rea (Jake Lamb is the other), and he has two hits in three at-bats against him including a home run.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
I like Zach Neto again. He did his job exceptionally well yesterday while hitting out of the leadoff spot, hitting two singles and getting hit by yet another pitch. Mike Trout hit two home runs and Shohei Ohtani had three hits yesterday so if they're still swinging good bats and Neto can get on in front of them, the Angels should be able to score runs.