Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, May 19
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels open a nine-game homestand with a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins. Reid Detmers takes the ball and looks to build off of what ended up being a decent outing in Cleveland. Detmers was cruising through five before being unable to retire the first two batters he faced in the sixth. Of course, this was when these Cleveland hitters were going to face him for a third time which has been his issue all season. Detmers has two career starts against the Twins and hasn't fared particularly well, allowing seven runs (six earned) in nine innings of work.
Opposing Detmers will be impressive arm Joe Ryan. The right-hander has a 2.16 ERA this season and is probably the ace of the Minnesota staff. He's coming off of six scoreless innings in a victory against the Cubs his last time out and has gone at least six innings allowing three runs or fewer in all but one of his starts. He allowed four runs in six frames against the Astros in that one start with ten strikeouts. Yeah, this man is legit.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Taylor Ward - LF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 1B
6. GIo Urshela - 3B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
No Mike Trout tonight as the Angels search for a second consecutive win. Mickey Moniak takes his spot and leads off. Chad Wallach curiously gets the start against the right-hander over Matt Thaiss who has been swinging the bat incredibly well.
Minnesota Twins starting lineup
1. Donovan Solano - 1B
2. Carlos Correa - SS
3. Byron Buxton - DH
4. Kyle Farmer - 3B
5. Kyle Garlick - RF
6. Ryan Jeffers - C
7. Willi Castro - 2B
8. Trevor Larnach - LF
9. Michael A. Taylor - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It feels like Taylor Ward might be on the cusp of losing some playing time to Mickey Moniak. He has just one hit in his last ten at-bats as his season-long struggles continue. He went hitless in his two at-bats coming off the bench yesterday. Hopefully he can bounce back starting tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
I'd love for Mickey Moniak to continue to provide a spark from the top of the order. He's swung the bat really well but faces a tougher challenge tonight. Is he up for it?