Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, May 21
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, May 21
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will once again look for a series victory against the Twins with their ace taking the mound. Shohei Ohtani starts this afternoon at the Big A, looking for a bounce-back start. He's struggled of late, and allowed five runs in seven innings his last time out in Baltimore. Ohtani's biggest issue during this slump has been the home runs allowed. It doesn't get any easier facing a Twins team that ranks third in the AL in home runs.
Ohtani will be opposed by right-hander Pablo Lopez. The former Marlin was acquired by Minnesota this offseason and was a player many Angels fans wanted. Lopez had a 1.73 ERA in his first four starts of the season but has a 6.11 ERA in the five starts since. He too has been victimized by the long ball, allowing six in that span and eight overall.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - P
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Jared Walsh - 1B
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Minnesota Twins starting lineup
1. Joey Gallo - LF
2. Carlos Correa - SS
3. Alex Kirilloff - 1B
4. Eduoard Julien - DH
5. Kyle Farmer - 3B
6. Trevor Larnach - RF
7. Willi Castro - CF
8. Donovan Solano - 2B
9. Ryan Jeffers - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani the pitcher needs to have a good start today. The hitter launched a home run yesterday, but the pitcher has been in the worst slump of his MLB career. Ohtani has a 6.12 ERA in his last four starts and has allowed eight home runs in that span. He had not allowed a single long ball prior.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Can Mickey Moniak have another big game? I thought it was nuts that the Angels sat him yesterday, and Taylor Ward went hitless in his place. Moniak is back in there after a huge game on Friday, hopefully he can spark this Angels offense today.