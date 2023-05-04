Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. St. Louis Cardinals, May 4
Probable starting pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels are looking for their first series sweep of the season and their first four-game winning streak as well. They will send Griffin Canning to the mound as they attempt to win again at Busch Stadium following last night's dramatic victory. The right-hander has made one start in St. Louis in his career, and he allowed two runs in 5.1 innings pitched in what ended up being a losing effort. He looks to allow three runs or fewer for the fourth straight start to begin the season.
The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Jack Flaherty. Flaherty has been one of their better arms this season and has a 3.94 ERA overall. He finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting back in 2019 and looked like an upcoming star, but he's made just 38 starts since that season due to a bevy of injuries. Flaherty is healthy now and pitching decently but walks have been a huge issue for him, as he's walked 21 batters in 32 innings pitched (5.9 BB/9).
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Hunter Renfroe - RF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Jake Lamb - 1B
6. Taylor Ward - LF
7. Matt Thaiss - C
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. Brett Phillips - CF
After leaving yesterday's game and Phil Nevin saying Zach Neto would be unlikely to play today, the young shortstop is right back in there this afternoon. Neto is leading off and playing shortstop. Mike Trout gets the day off after his clutch home run last night, and Brett Phillips plays center field in his place. Phillips has not started a game since April 17 in Boston, but has two hits in five at-bats including a home run against Jack Flaherty in his career.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup
1. Lars Nootbaar - RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
3. Nolan Gorman - 3B
4. Nolan Arenado - DH
5. Willson Contreras - C
6. Tyler O'Neill - LF
7. Brendan Donovan - 2B
8. Dylan Carlson - CF
9. Tommy Edman - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels had 13 hits in last night's thrilling victory. Eight of the nine players in the starting lineup had one, and even two players who came off the bench had hits. The only player who had an at-bat and went hitless was Gio Urshela who did draw a walk in his four plate appearances. Urshela is hitless in seven at-bats this series, and will look to get something going offensively today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Can Jake Lamb stay hot? Lamb homered in his start in Milwaukee on Sunday and hit a pinch-hit home run last night to tie the game. He's in there and batting fifth today, so he should have opportunities with men on base in front of him. Hopefully the veteran infielder can come through and help lengthen what appears to be a very top-heavy lineup.