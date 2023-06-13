Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, June 13
The Los Angeles Angels play their second game of this four-game series in Texas and will try and win their third straight game. The Halos won a thriller last night on the backs of three players in particular and look for a split at minimum against one of the best teams in baseball.
Probable starting pitchers
Since stepping into the rotation in Jose Suarez's place, Jaime Barria has been fantastic for the Angels. In his three starts, he's allowed just three runs in 15 innings of work. He allowed two runs in five innings in his last time out against the Cubs. Barria's one outing this season against the Rangers was a memorable one, as he delivered four innings and allowed just one unearned run in relief in an Angels comeback win.
The Rangers will counter with left-hander Cody Bradford, who's beginning what Texas is calling a bullpen game. Bradford has made two starts this season and has allowed eight runs in ten innings of work. Rangers prospect Owen White was called up today, he figures to get some action as well.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Luis Rengifo - 2B
7. Mickey Moniak - CF
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Mike Trout gets the day off that Phil Nevin said he would tonight, and Mickey Moniak taking his place in center field. The surprising addition is Chad Wallach. While the Angels are facing a lefty starter, with this being a bullpen game it's certainly possible Wallach won't even face the left-hander.
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Josh Jung - 3B
6. Jonah Heim - C
7. Robbie Grossman - DH
8. Ezequiel Duran - LF
9. Leody Taveras - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels had another big offensive game last night scoring nine runs but four of their starters did not record a hit. One of those starters who went hitless was Anthony Rendon who now has one hit in 17 at-bats since returning off of the Injured List. Rendon did draw a walk last night but especially with Mike Trout sitting, the Halos need their third baseman to do something offensively.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury is another Angel who had a rough game last night, but he's been swinging a good bat in June. He has hits in eight of the ten games he's played in, and is hitting third tonight with Trout sitting. The hot-hitting Drury can hopefully find a way to contribute and drive in some runs tonight.