Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, June 14
The Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win in Texas after taking the first two games of this four-game series. Oh boy, has this team started to play great baseball! The Angels are now 38-31 and trail the first-place Rangers by just 4.5 games. Hopefully they can continue to cut into the deficit with another win tonight.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers takes the ball for the Angels following his first win of the season his last time out. Detmers allowed one run in 5.2 innings of work in a victory against the Cubs, walking two and striking out eight. This was one of Detmers' better starts of the season, and he'll look to build off of it tonight in Texas. Detmers faced the Rangers earlier this season and struggled, allowing three runs in four innings of work.
The Rangers will counter with fellow left-hander Andrew Heaney. The former Angel of seven years is in his first year with the Rangers and has pitched decently, posting a 4.14 ERA in 12 starts. The Angels did not face Heaney when the Rangers visited Anaheim earlier this season, but they did when he was a Yankee, and he allowed two runs in two innings in relief.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
Texas Rangers starting lineup
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Anthony Rendon has to wake up for the Angels. They've been winning since he returned from the Injured List, but he has just one hit in his last 22 at-bats. More alarmingly, Rendon is hitless in his last 13 at-bats, including all nine at-bats he's had this series. A good game is needed, and hopefully we'll get it tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe hit a huge go-ahead home run last night, and will hopefully have something in store for us tonight. He has four hits in his 12 career at-bats against Heaney including a home run and three RBI. A Renfroe hot streak would come