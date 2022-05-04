Michael Lorenzen continues to torch doubters with heroic 2022 start for LA Angels
I was not a fan of the Michael Lorenzen signing by the LA Angels in the offseason. I knew they were bringing him in to start, and I knew that he had much better stats in the bullpen than out of the rotation in his career.
Since they were going to start him, I thought it was a poor move to go with him over being more aggressive for the high-profile names such as Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander. It's May now, and fortunately, Lorenzen is proving me wrong so far. It may only be four starts, but Lorenzen has looked EXCELLENT in that time.
After his start on Sunday against the White Sox, Lorenzen is 3-1 on the year and boasts just a 3.04 ERA with a 122 ERA+. He has just a 1.099 WHIP. This came after Lorenzen's fourth start, which was a masterpiece. Lorenzen went eight and a third while only allowing three runs and two walks.
Michael Lorenzen has been one of the better starting pitchers for the LA Angels this season.
Michael Lorenzen has been the third-best starting pitcher on the LA Angels so far this year. Only Patrick Sandoval and Noah Syndergaard have been better so far. Lorenzen has so far been a huge value signing for the Angels this past winter.
Passing up on Verlander, Scherzer, Ray, etc originally looked risky if the other plan was to bring in a player in Lorenzen who's coming off of an awful two-year stretch (4.88 ERA, 99 ERA+, 4.5 BB/9). If Lorenzen continues to perform near this level, however, $7 million for the veteran right-hander will be a steal.
Lorenzen playing well also makes the Halos' coaching staff and organization look better. For years, baseball analysts have crushed the Angels as a franchise pitchers go to die. Now that the Halos have revived a fallen pitcher themselves, that criticism has proven unwarranted.