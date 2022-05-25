Mike Trout in absolutely insane company as he reaches new historic milestone
Mike Trout scored his 1,000th run in Saturday's LA Angels game, entering historic company when factoring a couple of other milestones he's already hit in his career:
Only Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays had scored at least 1,000 runs, hit at least 300 homers, and stolen at least 200 bases entering Saturday's game. Trout, however, entered that club as soon as he crossed the plate for his 1,000th time. It was also huge because Trout etched his name further into Angels' history as well:
With just two Angels having reached 1,000 runs scored in their career, it's fitting that Trout was one of the two. To pass Garret Anderson for the most runs in Angel history, Trout now just has to be himself. He's more than capable of scoring 25 more runs to take the lead. He's already cut into those 25 by scoring two the next night.
Mike Trout has scored 35 runs this season in 43 games for the LA Angels.
That means that Mike Trout averages 0.81 runs per game for the LA Angels this season. At this point, he needs 23 more runs to take the Angels' all-time runs scored record. To get there, he'll need 28 or 29 more games if he keeps scoring at this rate.
Knowing Trout, nobody would ever put it past him. He's leading the AL in runs right now. Hitting .323 and getting on 43.4% of the time, he'll have plenty of chances to put himself in position to score. He always seems to do his part to get on and give his teammates a shot to drive him in.
He's also already at 12 homers this season. He knows how to drive himself in. It surely does look like Trout will continue to reach new heights in his career and add to his resume. It's truly absurd that he was questioned to be "washed" before the season. This may be the best Trout anyone's ever seen.