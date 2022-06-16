Mike Trout injury failed to slow down LA Angels franchise player
Mike Trout missed three straight games for the LA Angels from June 8th to June 10th due to left groin tightness. Trout had to leave the game against the Boston Red Sox on June 7th. It was tough to see, as Trout was having a field day that game. He was two for two with both a double and a homer. He drove in two runs and scored one himself.
He was really coming around after his historic 0 for 26 slump. He went 1 for 2 with a walk on June 6th, and was obviously off to a very hot start on the 7th. The Halos ended up losing that game on the 7th by one run.
It's safe to say that the game likely would have been much different if the red-hot Trout didn't have to leave after two at-bats. Luckily, however, this injury has not kept him from staying hot since he's returned.
Since he's returned from his injury (statistics in article are as of after Game 1 of the Freeway Series on June 14th), he's stayed on fire with the bat. In three games since his return, Trout has gone 5 for 11 and hit two home runs while driving in four runs and scoring three.
Mike Trout has got on base for the LA Angels 50% of the time since he returned from his injury.
Mike Trout has also slugged over 1.000 since he returned for the LA Angels at 1.091. Yes, that means his OPS is an absurd 1.591. Home runs aren't his only extra-base hits too, as he hit a double in his first game back as well. It's all contributing to another AL MVP-caliber year for Trouty.
Mike Trout's season slash line this year is up to.294/.394/.629 (1.023 OPS) with 16 home runs to add on to that and 42 runs scored as well. It's safe to say that he hasn't slowed down at all in 2022.
He has had a couple of minor injuries, but he's still played in 55 of the Angels' 63 games so far. He's durable, and he's Trout. The best player of the past 11 years is still as good as it gets as a ballplayer.