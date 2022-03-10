Mike Trout and Noah Syndergaard hype LA Angels fans on Twitter after MLB lockout ends
LA Angels baseball is back, after the league just canceled the first 12 games of the season. Yes, that proved to be all smoke and mirrors as a CBA deal has been agreed upon by both the MLB and MLB PA to start the season on that same postponed date, but catch up on the 12 games missed through double-headers during the year.
While all of us are extremely excited that we WILL be getting an MLB season and we WILL be getting 162 games, two Angels in particular are about as excited as one could possibly be: Mike Trout and Noah Syndergaard. They took to Twitter to express their celebrations.
As for Syndergaard, he did it in hilarious fashion, correcting an earlier (and profane) post about the state of negotiations during the lockout:
We all forgive Thor. Especially Angels fans, who saw a follow-up post from him where he made it crystal clear that he's back and ready for action this season with his new team:
LA Angels' franchise player Mike Trout is just as ready for his revenge tour off an injury as Noah Syndergaard is.
Don't believe me? Well, Mike Trout followed Noah Syndergaard's excitement up with the classic Tiger Woods celebration GIF:
Both these guys are Comeback Player of the Year candidates. As for Trout, he was having the best year of his career before he went down, hitting .333/.466/.624 (1.090 OPS) with eight homers and 23 runs scored in 36 games. He was so dominant that he was voted to start the All-Star Game despite only playing in 36 games.
As for Syndergaard, he went 10-8 the last full season he pitched despite not having any offensive run support. He'll certainly get that here, as we have the two best, and specifically two best offensive players in the game in our lineup. These two certainly do look locked and loaded on what could be a special season for the Halos if (or when) they along with Anthony Rendon bounce back from injury.