Mike Trout reveals his controversial Super Bowl pick for 2022
It's no secret that LA Angels' OF Mike Trout is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. Growing up in Millville, New Jersey, it's easy to understand why.
They won the Super Bowl back in the 2017-2018 year; a year where nobody thought they'd be anywhere close before the season.
This season, not a lot of NFL analysts are picking the Eagles to win it this year, either. Could that mean that they pull a 2017 again and get it done with their backs against the wall? Well, Trout certainly thinks so. He revealed his Super Bowl pick during his dugout interview in the middle of Sunday Night Baseball this past Sunday:
Again, the pick's a bit risky, as they are in just Year 2 of Nick Sirianni as their Head Coach and Jalen Hurts as their quarterback (Hurts did not start the whole season in 2020). They're still working to gel everything together with those newer faces leading that offense.
That being said, former NFL Executive of the Year and Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been on a tear this offseason--highlighted by signing standout Outside Linebacker Haason Reddick and signing standout Wide Receiver A.J. Brown. Adding these two high-impact players to a 2021 playoff team like the Eagles is huge.
Hopefully Mike Trout wins a ring with the Angels this year, and won't even have to worry about getting one from the Eagles.
Unfortunately, however, Mike Trout's chances at winning a World Series this year have been stunted after the LA Angels have gone 2-16 in their last 18 games.
It certainly was no fault of Trout's, however, as Trout has slugged .539(!) and recorded an .858 OPS in these past 18 outings. He's smoked FIVE home runs and four doubles in that time.
He's having a phenomenal season in general, hitting .293/.392/.634 (1.025 OPS) with an absurd 190 OPS+. He's already reached 16 home runs and 42 runs scored in a year where offense is down all across the league. He also has only made one error on the season and has a defensive run saved as well.
If Trout's supporting cast doesn't support him once again, he'll be left hoping the Birds can at least get him a championship in 2022.