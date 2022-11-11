Mike Trout wins Silver Slugger while Ohtani and Ward are nominated for another award
The Los Angeles Angels only won 73 games and were 25th in runs scored this past season. Despite that, they had four finalists for AL Silver Slugger awards. Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, and Shohei Ohtani all had good offensive seasons but did not win Silver Sluggers. Mike Trout, on the other hand, did.
Trout won the ninth Silver Slugger Award of his career which is hard to comprehend. To put winning nine Silver Sluggers into perspective, only Mike Piazza and Barry Bonds have more at 10 and 12 respectively. Trout is only 31 and just won one while only playing in 119 games. He can very easily catch Bonds if not pass him.
Trout slashed .283/.369/.680 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI. He hit 40 home runs without even having enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. This guy just does something every season to amaze.
Trout wins Silver Slugger while other Angels nominated for All-MLB team.
Trout winning the Silver Slugger was pretty expected. Rengifo, Ohtani, and Ward were all fighting uphill battles against their competition and unfortunately fell short. For Ward and Rengifo especially, being Silver Slugger finalists is not something I would've ever expected heading into the season and is something the Angels and Angels fans should be proud of.
Nominations for the All-MLB team came out yesterday as well and the Angels had three nominees.
Trout and Taylor Ward are both nominees for the All-MLB outfield while Shohei Ohtani is up for pitcher and DH. Three outfielders, one DH, and five pitchers win.
Ward being a nominee despite missing 27 games speaks to the kind of season he had when he was on the field. Angels fans should be very excited to see what he can do next season as there's a very good chance he can be even better than he was this past season.
Ohtani, in my opinion, had a better year than he did when he won MVP last season but he likely won't take home any awards which is crazy.
The Angels as a team need to be improved but the fact that Trout won the Silver Slugger and the Halos have three nominees for All-MLB team of the year tells me they have the high-end talent to be a playoff team. They really just have to improve the team depth.