MLB insider offers 2 Luis Rengifo trade scenarios and both are terrible for Angels
By Drew Koch
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently put together a list of the top 13 trade targets — one for each position — ahead of the upcoming deadline. Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Angels were represented by two of the top players who might be available, and one could argue that the number should have been at least three.
Feinsand listed reliever Carlos Estévez as the best right-handed bullpen arm. No Angels fan would disagree with that notion, as Estévez has been terrific coming out of the bullpen this season. But with his contract expiring after the 2024 season and the team out of the playoff hunt, it makes all the sense in the world for the Angels to deal Estévez at the deadline.
While Tyler Anderson was absent from the list, Luis Rengifo was mentioned as the best third baseman available. The Angels' infielder could be big asset to a number of teams looking to add some thump to their lineup and versatility to their infield, but Feinsand offered two other possible scenarios, both of which are terrible options for the Angels.
The LA Angels need to trade Luis Rengifo, not sign him to an extension
Feinsand floated the idea that Anaheim could wait until the upcoming offseason to deal Rengifo. While that's certainly a possibility, the fact that so many teams are within striking distance of the postseason makes it a seller's market. LA cannot just sit on their hands at the deadline if teams are willing to pony up in order to add a talent like Rengifo.
The 27 year-old has an .800 OPS this season and is under team control for one more season. In a market that is starved for offensive upgrades, it's far more likely the Angels could get a better return this summer rather than waiting until the offseason when teams can make upgrades through free agency as well. Infielders like Alex Bregman, Willy Adames, Ha-Seong Kim, and others will be available in November and no one close to that level of talent is likely to be had at the deadline this year.
Feinsand's other suggestion was trying to sign Rengifo to a contract extension. Okay, waiting until the offseason to trade Rengifo may not be the worst idea, but extending him definitely is. Though he brings value to the organization, the Halos are in no position to be building for future with players currently on the ball club not named Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel. Those three players are the core for the Angels moving forward, not Rengifo.
The Angels should do the right thing and deal the infielder at either the upcoming MLB trade deadline or during the offseason (though the return is likely to be lighter). Rengifo may need to prove to contending teams that he's healthy, and he should return from a wrist injury this week. Nonetheless, it's time for the Angels' brass to start thinking about 2025, 2026, and beyond.