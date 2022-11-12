MLB Trade Rumors prediction has Angels signing three players
MLB Trade Rumors released their annual top 50 free agents piece. In this article four members of their staff predict where each of the top 50 free agents will sign and the terms of the deals these players will receive.
The Los Angeles Angels are linked to three different players in this article. Each of the three would fill a hole the Angels have right now.
While these three players wouldn't be my top targets, they're certainly upgrades to what the Angels have right now.
MLB Trade Rumors links Mitch Haniger to the Angels on a three-year $39 million dollar contract.
The first player they have the Angels signing is Mitch Haniger, who's ranked as the 20th-best free agent. Two of their writers have Haniger going to the Angels and the other two have him going back to Seattle.
Something very important about Haniger is he did not receive a qualifying offer. This means the Angels would not have to forfeit a draft pick if they signed him, making him much more attractive.
The Angels could use a corner outfielder as Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak haven't proven to be MLB starters yet. An outfield consisting of Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Haniger would be a very good one.
Haniger dealt with injuries this season and slashed .246/.308/.429 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. The underwhelming season is why he's projected to get the contract he's projected to receive. In 2021 Haniger hit 39 home runs and was a big reason the Mariners were in contention until Game 162.
Haniger is 31 years old and the terms of the contract could potentially end up being a steal for Los Angeles if he stays healthy. He's a guy with 30+ home run power and can be an impact bat in the middle of any order.