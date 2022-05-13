Optimism for Griffin Canning's return quickly fades as LA Angels' SP faces setback
Once-promising LA Angels' starting pitcher Griffin Canning injured his back last season and missed tons of time. Heading into this season, recovering from that injury was going to be key in his hopes to return to 2020 form, where he recorded a 3.99 ERA and 114 ERA+.
After all, 2021 was a struggle even while he was on the field. He posted a 5.60 ERA, a 79 ERA+, and a 5.48 FIP. Fortunately for Canning, he was seen throwing a SIM game at the stadium on Monday:
All was thought to have gone well after the outing, and he was expected to be ready around June 3rd, which was his activation day from the 60-day IL:
Unfortunately, however, the optimism for LA Angels' SP Griffin Canning evaporated quickly.
The next day, it was reported that the former second-round pick for the LA Angels was actually feeling a bit more sore than he expected. Griffin Canning was then set to shut down throwing for a few days:
It's a tough update to hear, as while Canning was not any good last year, it could be worth it to send him out to pitch in place of Jose Suarez. Suarez had a lot of struggles to begin the season and was sent down. The Halos brought up Jhonathan Diaz in his place for a start but he's likely not the long-term answer in their eyes.
The Angels have believed in Canning in the past and he pitched well for the team in 2020. Canning would easily be an option when it comes to finding a replacement for Suarez.
After all, he was potentially going to be a part of the full-time rotation this season anyways. The injury did him in, and the SIM game that was originally supposed to be a step forward in getting him off of the 60-day IL potentially could have been a minor step back.