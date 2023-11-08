Predicting where Shohei Ohtani and each Angels free agent will sign in 2024
There's a good chance the Angels don't bring back a single one of their major free agents in 2024.
Randal Grichuk
Randal Grichuk was the other player acquired from the Rockies at the trade deadline alongside Cron. It was a funny trade for the Angels to make with both players former Angels draft picks.
The Grichuk addition was needed because the Angels were going to be without Taylor Ward for the rest of the season after he was hit in the face by a pitch. The Angels needed an everyday left fielder, and with Grichuk having as good of a year as he was having, acquiring him did make sense.
Virtually the entire Angels team struggled mightily in August, and Grichuk was no exception to that. He struggled so badly to the point where he wasn't even claimed off waivers. He was the only Angel of the six put on waivers to go unclaimed. He turned it on in September, but the Angels were already out of it by then.
Grichuk has two realistic paths to playing time in 2024. He's good enough to play everyday somewhere, but that team will probably be one that isn't planning on contending, much like the Rockies from last season. He can also look to sign on as a fourth outfielder on a better team and get consistent at-bats against lefties. My guess is Grichuk chooses the former.
The Royals have an outfield that leaves a lot to be desired with M.J. Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Nelson Velazquez the projected trio according to FanGraphs. Adding a veteran in Grichuk who'd be an upgrade over all three would make some sense. He'd make sense on a lot of teams that don't plan on competing in 2024.
Prediction: Royals, One-year $6.5 million