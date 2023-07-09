Ranking each of the last 10 Angels first round draft picks from worst to best
With the MLB Draft beginning tonight, let's take a trip down memory lane at some recent Angels first-round draft picks
3) C.J. Cron: 17th overall, 2011 MLB Draft
The Angels took C.J. Cron 17th overall in 2011 out of the University of Utah, and he played extremely well in the minors before making his MLB debut for the Angels in 2014.
While Cron wasn't the superstar hitter you'd hope for a first baseman drafted in the first round to be, he wasn't a bad hitter by any means. He had four pretty solid seasons with the Angels overall, slashing .262/.307/.449 averaging 15 home runs and 53 RBI in 102 games per season.
Cron was traded to the Rays for a player to be named later in the 2017 offseason and that player ironically enough was Luis Rengifo. While Rengifo has had some good moments for the Angels over the years, but Cron broke out immediately after getting traded. He smacked 30 home runs for the Rays in 2018 and has been a really solid power hitter for a couple years.
He hit 28 home runs in 2021 and hit 29 more in 2022 to go along with 102 RBI for the Rockies. He was an all-star last season. While Cron has struggled this season, he's done quite well playing in the thin air of Colorado. Had the Angels remained competitive Cron would've been a realistic trade target with their struggles at first base this season. He's the only player on this list with an all-star appearance.