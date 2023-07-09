Ranking each of the last 10 Angels first round draft picks from worst to best
With the MLB Draft beginning tonight, let's take a trip down memory lane at some recent Angels first-round draft picks
2) Zach Neto, 13th overall, 2022 MLB Draft
Cron is the most accomplished player of anyone the Angels have drafted in their last ten first-round picks, but I'm projecting here. I've thought the world of Zach Neto ever since he got drafted in the first round by the Angels out of the University of Miami, and he's done nothing to disappoint.
Neto shined in the 44 games he played in the minor leagues before getting surprisingly called up earlier this season. He had a nice spring and was crushing the ball in the minors, but Neto getting called up less than a year after being drafted was not something I expected,
He struggled a bit to begin his career recording one hit in his first 16 at-bats but a two-hit game in his fifth career game was the moment where he really took off and statrted shining right in front of our eyes.
From that moment on, Neto has slashed .279/.359/.468 with six home runs and 22 RBI. He's done that while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at the premium position of shortstop at just 22 years old.
Overall, Neto has a 114 WRC+ which ranks fourth on the Angels among hitters with at least 190 plate appearances, and his 1.3 fWAR is tied for fifth among Angels position players. Despite playing in just 55 games, he's been one of the best players on the team. The Angels have gone 31-24 with him and are just 14-21 without him.
The future might not seem super bright for the Angels at certain moments, but it certainly looks like they have their franchise shortstop.