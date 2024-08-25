Ranking rising Angels star Zach Neto among MLB shortstops as surge continues
By PJ Potter
Zach Neto is having quite the season. Although he is playing in the Los Angeles market, the 23-year-old Angels shortstop has not garnered much of the spotlight in 2024.
Yes, the Angels are having yet another miserable campaign, but that's not the only reason why Neto's name isn't as household as others.
The Campbell product is part of an unbelievably talented crop of shortstops, which makes it tough for most players at this position to stick out. Thinking about it, has the game ever had another era where half the league rostered a star-caliber shortstop? We're lucky to have reached this point in baseball, and honestly, there's no complaining about it here.
Thanks to a recent stretch of success, Neto has begun to carve his name out as a top-end guy at this premier position. Let's have a look at Neto's red-hot August, then his overall numbers and where he stacks up statistically among MLB shortstops.
LA Angels' Zach Neto caught fire in August and is among MLB's best
This month, Neto has pumped out six multi-hit games, including four of them going for three hits. In August, he is a .273 hitter (21-for-77) with six home runs, 16 RBI and 10 walks across 20 games.
Corey Seager (9 HR, 18 RBI) is the only shortstop with more home runs and RBI than Neto this month. Those six homers are also the sixth-most in MLB in August among all players.
2024 Zach Neto by the numbers with LA Angels
Here's a breakdown of Neto's stats for the season and where they rank among shortstops entering August 24:
- Hits: 111 (T-13th)
- HR: 19 (T-7th)
- RBI: 63 (6th)
- Doubles: 27 (T-7th)
- Runs: 57 (15th)
- SB: 22 (T-8th)
- OPS: .782 (6th)
- bWAR: 4.3 (6th)
- dWAR: 1.6 (T-3rd)
- Defensive Runs Saved: 8 (T-3rd)
- wRC+: 118 (9th)
Across the board, Neto meshes with the middle of the pack among all shortstops. His defensive metrics are well above-average, which is something to weigh heavily, considering that shortstop is one of the toughest and most important positions on the diamond.
This has helped his bWAR climb to 4.3, which is 20th among every player in baseball, including pitchers. That's some value.
This is not to say that Zach Neto is the best SS in the game, nor on the brink of being at the top. However, he's definitely earned some consideration to be in the Top 10. Check out our ranking of top 2024 shortstops in Major League Baseball below.
- Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
- Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
- Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels
- Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers
- CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
Placing Neto eighth may be a bold position to take. Other guys such as Anthony Volpe, Jeremy Peña, Ha-Seong Kim, Oneil Cruz and Ezequiel Tovar are all valid candidates to be somewhere in the 8-10 range, too.
When you put it all together, though, Neto's mix of defense, power and speed earns him a spot to be mentioned among the best in baseball.