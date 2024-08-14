Breaking down a red-hot month (so far) for the LA Angels' young core
By PJ Potter
The 2024 season has been unkind to the LA Angels. Whether it was another devastating Mike Trout injury or an added piece to Anthony Rendon's dramatic saga, the Halos have not caught many breaks.
But sitting 11.5 games back in the AL West standings at 52-67, just two games better than the A's, Angels fans somehow have something to get excited about at the big-league level.
Three of their younger players have exploded on offense in August, which has kept them afloat (5-6) across their 11 games this month.
No, it hasn't been Nolan Schanuel leading the way, although he's having a solid rookie season. It hasn't been Logan O'Hoppe, who could be a cornerstone for the Halos over the next several seasons.
In August, the Angels have been led offensively by Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak and Zach Neto.
Zach Neto is hitting his stride for the LA Angels in 2024
Neto's talents turned plenty of heads on a national scale after his obliteration of the Yankees earlier in the month, driving in nine runs across three games to help the Halos win the series in the Bronx.
Entering August 13, Neto is batting .261 (104-for-398). Prior to July 21, Neto had never seen his average eclipse .260. This month, he is a .310 hitter (13-for-42) behind eight extra-base hits. His OPS in August is 1.134, which is the fifth-highest in the American League. His 14 RBI are almost tied for the most in the majors this month alongside Arizona's Jake McCarthy.
In 11 contests, Neto has a trio of three-hit games and four total multi-hit games. Entering August, the 23-year-old had four three-hit performances in 105 games.
Is 2023 Mickey Moniak back for the Angels?
The former first overall pick in the MLB Draft seems to be clicking. Moniak, 26, is getting everyday reps now and has put it all together at the plate. Moniak was a .188 hitter through first few months of the season, but has really turned it around.
In seven games in August, Moniak has caught fire, producing five multi-hit games. He's 12-for-27 (.444) behind four extra-base hits and six runs scored. He enters August 13 riding a four-game hitting streak, registering eight hits in his last 17 at-bats.
Moniak said he was not satisfied with his production two months ago, and it appears he is settling in nicely as a reliable bat.
Jo Adell's August could cement his role with Angels beyond 2024
It's hard to believe that Jo Adell is in his fifth MLB season. At 25 years old, the former first-round pick has searched for consistent play since 2020.
This year, Adell has earned an everyday spot in the lineup. He's surged to career highs in several stats already, including home runs (18), RBI (54), runs (47) and stolen bases (14).
He is still batting only .205 with a .685 OPS this year, but his streak in August peeks into what Adell can be capable of as a big-leaguer. In 11 games this month, Adell has at least one hit in 10 of them and carried a season-best nine-game hitting streak.
Adell has made the necessary mechanical change at the plate, electing for a toe tap. It's paying off overall the last couple weeks, as he's driven in six runs over the last five games. His timing has made a visible improvement. Adell has four extra-base hits in his last eight games. Prior to that, he logged 26 XBH in 101 games.
August has seen a major rise in offensive production from Adell, Moniak and Neto. If Schanuel and O'Hoppe can get back to their best version, the youth movement in Orange County can potentially save this club from long-term misery.