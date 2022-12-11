Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
5) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Ross Stripling
Ross Stripling is a guy I've felt makes a lot of sense for the Angels to sign all offseason. He has extensive experience as both a starting pitcher and a reliever and he makes a ton of sense for the Angels sixth starter spot.
With the news that the Angels will look to use Shohei Ohtani every sixth day instead of sixth game, this means more starts for him and fewer starts for whoever the sixth starter is. Stripling can be a guy who can make 20-22 starts for the Angels and also give them some work in the bullpen. He's been a swingman and has had success in that role.
This past season for the Blue Jays he went 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 32 appearances and 24 starts. By the end of the season he was the third starter for Toronto, a playoff team. He was going to start Game 3 of the ALDS had the Jays not gotten swept by the Mariners.
Stripling also allowed just 12 home runs in 134.1 innings pitched (0.8 HR/9). He doesn't strikeout many and doesn't have overpowering stuff, but he doesn't let games get out of control.
The 33 year old makes a lot of sense to me as a guy who'd start most of the time but can also be used in relief if needed.