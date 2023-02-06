Ranking the 5 AL West right fielders entering the 2023 season
The Los Angeles Angels made an awesome trade landing Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. The corner outfield vacancy had to be addressed and the Angels did it by adding a consistent 25+ home run bat. Only giving up starting pitching depth to get it was the cherry on top.
The Angels improved drastically with the Renfroe addition but how does Renfroe compare to the other right fielders in the AL West?
5) Ramon Laureano - Oakland Athletics
Ramon Laureano was seen as a potential building block for Oakland or at least a player they could trade for a bunch of assets when it was time to pay him, but it has not shaped out that way. Laureano was busted for PED's in August of 2021 and when he came back from his 80-game suspension he just wasn't the same player.
Laureano slashed .211/.287/.376 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI. He had a 92 OPS+ and even saw his defense take a step back as well.
When he was at his best in 2019 he had a 129 OPS+ and hit 24 home runs for Oakland. He was playing center field every day and had one of the strongest throwing arms in the game. Now after the PED suspension, it's hard to project what we'll see from this outfielder.
Laureano is an interesting bounce-back candidate for Oakland heading into 2023 but he's comfortably the worst right fielder in the AL West.