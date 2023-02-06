Ranking the 5 AL West right fielders entering the 2023 season
4) Adolis Garcia - Texas Rangers
Adolis Garcia has a tie to the Angels that one wouldn't expect. He was traded from the Cardinals to the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. Since Texas was over 40 players on their 40-man roster they had to cut a player off of their 40-man roster. That player ended up being Jimmy Herget who the Angels did not pick up right away, but did end up with later on. He excelled for the Halos in their bullpen this past season.
I don't think Texas regrets this too much because they still landed an everyday outfielder. Adolis Garcia burst onto the scene in 2021 and hit 31 home runs. He was an all-star. This past season Garcia was even better as he had a 113 OPS+ and hit 27 home runs while driving in 101 runs. Garcia also stole 25 bases and has one of the strongest arms in baseball, ranking in the 98th percentile in arm strength according to baseball savant.
Garcia can improve as a contact hitter but his combination of power and speed makes him a player that's really fun to watch. It wouldn't be surprising to see him higher on this list at some point.
3) Hunter Renfroe - Los Angeles Angels
Hunter Renfroe is what he is. A consistent bopper. He's hit at least 25 home runs in every full season he's played in (excluding 2020). This past season he hit 29 after hitting 31 in 2021. The Angels can expect him to hit around 30 if not more than 30 for them this season.
Renfroe isn't a great defender but like Garcia, Laureano, and a lot of outfielders, possesses a very strong arm. He ranked in the 96th percentile in arm strength this past season and his arm is why Taylor Ward is moving to left field.
The Angels desperately needed another big bat and they got one at a low cost in Hunter Renfroe. Expect another big power year for the 31-year-old.