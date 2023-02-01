Ranking the 5 AL West second basemen entering the 2023 season
The Los Angeles Angels signed Brandon Drury to a two-year deal this offseason and he's the likely Opening Day second baseman. The Angels also have players like Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo, and David Fletcher who figure to get some action at second. With Drury as the likely starter, how does he compare to the other second basemen in the AL West?
Ranking the AL West's second basemen heading into the 2023 season
5) Tony Kemp - Oakland Athletics
There's a very good chance that Tony Kemp isn't even an Athletic on Opening Day as they seem to be trading every veteran who costs more than the league minimum to roster but for now he's an Oakland Athletic and he's their projected Opening Day second baseman. He probably wouldn't be for 25+ other teams.
Kemp is a decent player who played 147 games for the Athletics last season. Kemp is very versatile but isn't a good enough hitter to play every day as he had an 88 OPS+ last season.
Kemp's versatility would make him an intriguing trade candidate for many teams but likely as a bench player. He can get on base at a decent clip, (.330 career OBP), but doesn't hit for enough power (30 HR in 7 seasons) to make him a real threat offensively. Kemp is fine, but easily the worst starting second baseman in this division.